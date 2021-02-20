Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year old girl.
Madeline Kimble (Maddie) was last seen at 2:25 p.m., last Friday Feb.19, in LaSalle wearing a black coat with white lines on the sleeves, black pants with a Puma brand logo and a backpack.
Madeline has medium length brown hair and green eyes. She has braces and may have a nose piercing. She stands at 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.
Madeline is on the autism spectrum and police stated that they fear for her health and safety. She also takes regular medication which according to her mother - she does not have with her and may be feeling ill.
According to police, Madeline is likely travelling on foot or by public transit. She is known to frequent zones in the south-west areas of Montreal including Dorval ,Lachine and Lasalle as well as other parts of the West Island.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or to give an anonymous tip through Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
