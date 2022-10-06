Two men were arrested at a gas station in Dollard des Ormeaux after a police officer discovered a loaded firearm in their vehicle. According to the SPVM, the suspects were known to police.
An officer who was at the gas station when the two men arrived conducted a search of their vehicle, and during the process, a noise caught his attention. While looking under the vehicle, the officer discovered a gun on the ground. Police say more ammunition was discovered in the glove compartment along with a fully loaded gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.