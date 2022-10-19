The SPVM's Organized Crime division has arrested six drug traffickers operating in the same network and seized drugs and six firearms, as the result of investigations conducted in the west end.
Searches were conducted in Côte St. Luc, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Côte des Neiges-NDG and St. Laurent.
"In addition to firearms, the SPVM seized cash, cell phones and various quantities of crack cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl," the SPVM statement says. "The apprehended suspects, who range in age from 28 to 50, are due to appear soon to face multiple charges related to possession of firearms and drug trafficking."
The SPVM statement adds that "public cooperation is important in the fight against organized crime and armed violence. Anyone with information regarding such criminal activities may contact 911 or their neighborhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. The SPVM thanks the population for its cooperation."
