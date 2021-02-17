Police arrest 5 suspects in firearm, drug and cash seizure operation

Five suspects were apprehended in a police operations that resulted in the seizure of seven firearms, narcotics and stolen property in Montreal last Thursday.
The arrests and searches were conducted by the “QUIÉTUDE” team of the Organized Crime Section of the SPVM.
In the first part of the operation that was carried out on Thursday morning — an arrest was made at the intersection of Aird and Pierre-De Coubertin, while searches were carried out simultaneously at residences on Gonthier and Grande-Allée St. in Montreal and on Patenaude St. in Laval.
Four rifles, including two semi-automatics, were seized, as well as a high-capacity magazine. Drugs and nearly $13,000 in cash were also seized.
Officers arrested three suspects — Simon Lavoie, 49, Samuel Lavoie, 19, and Daniel Gallant, 52. They appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday and on drug and firearms charges on Friday.
The second part of the operation was carried out on Thursday afternoon. An arrest was made at the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard and Louis-Hébert Street. Searches were also conducted inside homes located on 25th Ave., 31st Ave, Notre Dame St. and Millar St. A semi-automatic pistol, a high-capacity magazine, a rifle, an air revolver and ammunition were seized. Drugs and stolen guitars were also seized. The two suspects arrested in the second part of the operation are Ali Ugurlu, 22, and Angy Golden Legoute, 25. They appeared at the courthouse on drug and firearms charges on Friday.
