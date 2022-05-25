Pointe-Claire resident André Lalonde was awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s Seniors Medal by Quebec Lieutenant Governor J. Michel Doyon last month. Lalonde has been committed to seniors in the community for 20 years, said Mayor Tim Thomas. “He constantly gets involved as a volunteer to support and help his own. Born in Pointe-Claire, we are proud of his exemplary dedication and commitment which makes him a remarkable citizen who we warmly congratulate.”
As executive member of branch 57 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Pointe-Claire, Lalonde provides support for many community events and the organization’s activities, while keeping the environment clean and inviting for everyone.
Known for his devoted contribution to Remembrance Day activities each year, before the pandemic, Lalonde was involved in organizing weekly lunches offered by the Legion as well as the city’s Senior Centre. Mid-pandemic and in spite of his senior years, he actively ensured that the disadvantaged received the help and support needed in these difficult times, and still continues his weekly visits, bringing warmth and a comforting presence to those in need.
In 2019, a ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion honoured André Lalonde with an award of Life Membership for his outstanding dedication for more than 50 years to various branches.
The medal was awarded during a ceremony that also saw some 120 young people and six seniors receive awards. The Medal for Exceptional Merit is awarded by the Lieutenant Governor to recognize sustained voluntary action at the social and community levels, which have contributed to the well-being of their community or the achievement of an organization’s mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.