Supporting business growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced that Pointe Claire’s MedXL is getting $2.3 million in financial assistance from Canada Economic Development.
The Quebec based company manufactures prefilled syringes in various formats to maintain vascular access and through the acquisition in 2020 of Liebel-Flarsheim Canada, a manufacturer specializing in contrast agents and prefilled syringes, has been able to expand.
The “repayable contribution” will enable it to enhance its productivity and increase its production capacity to meet growing market demand, according to a CED statement. The project will support the business's growth through the acquisition and installation of digital production equipment. In addition, it will create 25 jobs and maintain 125 others.
The expansion “is helping to strengthen the Greater Montréal region's position as a hub for life sciences development—a sector that holds great promise” said Lac-Saint-Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia.
MedXL president Paul Parisien thanked the CED for the support, saying “Supporting innovation and local manufacturing by entrepreneurs will be a key element in Canada's success and prosperity. CED has an important role to play in this effort. The repayable financial assistance provided by CED has been invested strategically in the infrastructure required to upgrade our existing facilities and purchase new and improved manufacturing equipment."
