Pointe Claire is looking for citizens to join the city’s Environment and Sustainable Development Advisory Committee.
The group of citizens and council members study matters pertaining to the environment and sustainable development, biodiversity preservation, and continuous improvement of quality of life as it relates to sustainable development and make recommendations to council.
Interested candidates should have a good knowledge of Pointe Claire and its environment as well as an understanding of new daily climatic and environmental realities. Knowledge or expertise in the environment and sustainable development are assets.
Citizens who apply should have excellent analytical skills, ability to express and communicate opinions, and a good command of English and French. They must live in Pointe Claire and be available for a two-year term.
The deadline to apply is May 1, and applications must include a cover letter with a brief reflection on the environment and sustainable development along with an updated résumé.
Apply at ccedd_sdeac@pointe-claire.ca
