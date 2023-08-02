PM Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire separating

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire jointly announced on Instagram that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau posted. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."
Trudeau, 51, and Grégoire, 48, formerly a TV host, have three children — sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter Ella-Grace.
Several years ago, Trudeau wrote in his memoir, "our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts.”
Notably, when Trudeau was first elected, Grégoire was very much in the spotlight, with numerous magazine and newspaper interviews, but that has not been the case as much in recent years.
On one hand we should have sympathy for the Prime Minister and his wife. They will be separated, but if they are good Catholics (and Justin has spoken of his Faith and spoken to the Pope on personal matters) they will stay married for the sake of their children. Trudeau is not Henry VIII. In terms of identification as in "How is this guy like me?" he goes from the happily married 50% to the separated & divorced 50%. If people attack him because of his personal life, many more will support him.
This is a time of change for the Prime Minister. Liberal support is at a critical point now. If it turns down to Ignatieff levels, it may be unrecoverable before the election due in 2025. You can bet the NDP do not want to be blamed for calling an election by failing to support the Liberals on a non-confidence motion.
Justin Trudeau has options and challenges. If Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre says nothing too extreme, he will appear to be more progressive through inertia and default, without having to change his policies.
Trudeau, for his part, has gone on the attack against Poilievre and his rhetoric, which is alarming to people to his left. At 38% in the polls, Conservative Party popularity should be alarming to the Liberals who are now about 10 points behind. If an election were held today, the Conservatives would get a whopping majority.
Whenever the election is held, people will ask, "Should he stay or should he go?" Incumbency is the primary consideration in a voter. Party loyalty is way down from that. If you want to affect that outcome, you need to get to work now.
