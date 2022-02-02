Plateau to allow more terraces

Plateau Mont-Royal is trying to give restaurants and cafés a boost this year.
The borough wants to change the regulations to allow sidewalk cafés with up to 24 seats in the residential extension of commercial streets for restaurants, cafés, bars and craft breweries, as well as the development of sidewalk cafés and restos in fully residential areas.
The administration is submitting the change formula to a written public consultation to hear citizens’ and merchants’ comments until February 10. Establishments would have to respect opening hours for low-intensity commercial streets, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., and will have to post on-site contact information of persons responsible “to create a channel of direct communication with residents.”
"We are aware that the real test will take place on our streets this summer” says Borough Mayor Luc Rabouin. “If we change the regulations, it is because we think it is a good idea and that it could be viable beyond the pandemic. For it to remain a good idea, we will need the collaboration of merchants so that it goes well with their neighbors."
The borough is also extending the sidewalk café season until November 15 at no additional cost, and maintaining the reduced rate for patio permits ($50) for the 2022 summer season as an additional support measure.
