Following the death fom exposure of Raphael André in a portable toilet near the Open Door shelter that had to close at 9pm, the city of Montreal has opened a new temporary homeless shelter located at the Pierre-Charbonneau sports arena near the Olympic stadium and will remain in operation until March 31. Mayor Plante also announced that a warming center would open at Cabot square last Friday, but it has yet to appear.
The Red Cross is providing 150 beds at the TAZ indoor skate park in Montreal’s east end, for homeless persons who test positive for COVID-19. Several centers are experiencing issues containing the spread of Covid-19 in the facilities, while operating at full capacity and many homeless people have given up going to shelters altogether.
According to Montreal Public Health Director, Dr. Mylène Drouin — 192 people experiencing homelessness along with 82 workers from community based groups who help the homeless have tested positive for COVID-19 since December. Drouin said that he reason for the spread is because “There is high mobility with the homeless population, with people moving from one shelter to another,”
The two new centers reached full capacity on day one and many people without homes are still struggling to find shelter in late January.
Through a state of emergency which has been ongoing since March, the city of Montreal has the ability to open shelters as needed and to request a refund from the provincial government. During the last budget meeting, Plante refused the request by the opposition to allocate $20 million to a COVID-19 emergency fund.
Rather, Mayor Plante’s stance when questioned by the opposition continues to be pointing her finger back at the provincial government. When news broke about the death of Raphael Andre, it took ten days for Plante to respond with the opening of the Pierre-Charbonneau arena center and that response barely put a dent in the problem.
City councilor, Benoit Langevin who has been advocating tirelessly about the urgency regarding the homeless situation in Montreal since the fall said to The Suburban that “If outreach workers cannot manage to find shelters for the homeless between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., then how should they be expected to find that for themselves?”
Premier Legault responded to the questions being asked about tickets being given out to the homeless that, “Well, we cannot just take their word for it, because then people who are out after hours might just say that they are homeless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.