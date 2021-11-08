Mayor Valerie Plante won her second term with over 50% of the vote as she did in 2017. Not only were the main candidates the same — Plante and Denis Coderre — but the numbers were almost a mirror image. Plante’s percentage of popular vote went up from 51.7 to 53.8%. Coderre went down from 45.6% to 37.8%, clearly affected by Balarama Holness’ candidacy. Holness received 7.3% of the vote. Plante’s Project Montreal won one more seat on council, bringing its number to 35. Équipe Coderre maintained the same number of 25 city council seats it won in 2017. One difference with 2017, was that voter participation dropped from 42.1% to this year’s 36.6.% as of this writing.
Coderre displayed clear disappointment in his concession speech, having started the campaign with a 12-point lead in some polls. Another reflection of the 2017 election, where he also had a commanding lead at the start. Plante promised to be a Mayor for “all Montrealers” while Coderre directly addressed the need for a less divisive political atmosphere and made a particular appeal to include more Anglophones in city government and allay fears that English services would not be compromised. "I think the English community feels alone these days," he said. "We need to bring back people instead of putting oil on fire." As if to underline his point, Coderre’s Ensemble Montréal maintained its traditional strength in the city’s largest multicultural and multilingual boroughs including CDN/NDG, St.Laurent, St.Leonard and Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Mayor Plante later responded to reporters that she “understands that many Anglophones might be concerned because of Bill 96” but offered her promise that, “all Montrealers would be served and that everyone can count on me” in her second administration. She also made the point that this victory proved that 2017 ”was not a fluke.”
In her remarks in English, Mayor Plante said, "Montreal is a city of many diverse communities that include groups that have their long-lasting institutions and traditions. You can count on us to be there and to represent all of you."
For his part, Denis Coderre said he wanted his supporters to become "part of the solution” in Montreal. He also expressed alarm at the extremely low voter turnout rate and said everyone who cares about the city needs to find a way to contribute to its future. "Montreal needs love, Montreal needs help. I ask all people, we need to go beyond party politics and get involved in various ways. It's worth the effort."
