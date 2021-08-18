The Plante administration has announced that it intends to ban single-use plastic bags by the year 2022. Due to these changes, single-use plastic shopping bags in retail stores will no longer be allowed starting on August 23, 2022.
Additionally, restaurants will have to stop using plastic bagS. Plates, containers and trays that are made of polystyrene will also be banned. Plastic cups, utensils, straws, and stir sticks will also be included in the ban.
"We have worked on these new regulations with all industry partners, and I am proud of the consensual result we have achieved," Valérie Plante said. "These changes will be implemented gradually so as not to harm merchants and will allow us to achieve the ambitious goals we have set for the future of the city.”
