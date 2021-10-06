Plante supports Bill 96, rejects a bilingual Montreal

Montreal Mayoral incumbent Valérie Plante told a National Assembly committee on an expanded French language law that she supports Bill 96 and rejects the idea of Montreal becoming a bilingual city.
“As the biggest francophone city in North America, Montreal is and will be an ally of Bill 101 and its reform,” Plante said, according to reports. “The municipal administrations that preceded us should have taken stronger actions [regarding the protection of French] long ago. Unfortunately, they preferred to not intervene.”
Plante recently hired former PQ cabinet minister Louise Harel to promote French as Montreal's official language.
Regarding the prospect of Montreal being a bilingual city, as proposed by Mayoral candidate Balarama Holness, Plante said, "We need to constantly push French forward in giving ourselves the means. I like to say French should become our social link, our glue."
Plante did express reservations about a part of Bill 96 that requires official communications with non-francophone immigrants in French only six months after they arrive, and she added that the 311 telephone information line should still include other languages.
Also appearing was the English College Steering Committee representing the CEGEPs Dawson, Vanier, Champlain, Heritage, Marianopolis and John Abbott. They told the committee they were okay with capping enrolment for francophones and allophones at their colleges, but not at off-island CEGEPs, and that the freeze should be tried out for only three years first.
The English College Steering Committee also rejected the notion by Quebec nationalists that enabling francophones and allophones to attend CEGEPs would lead to the anglicization of the province. The Fédération des CEGEPs said the same.
