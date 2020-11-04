Last week, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante released her plan to help the homeless through this Covid winter.The Mayor’s announcement coincided with the Quebec government’s release of funds for the homeless. Observers noted that what Mayor Plante failed to mention was that she could have taken the steps necessary at an earlier date prior to the weather dropping below zero.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequality and harmed the most vulnerable populations. In Montreal, the consequences have been particularly serious for homeless people,” Mayor Plante said. “I welcome the great cooperation of all the partners who have worked tirelessly to put in place stronger measures for the winter. Nearly 700 additional places will be available during the cold season at emergency accommodation sites and heat stops. The needs are important and we are responding to this.” Conservative estimates put the number of Montreal homeless as somewhere north of 3,000.
Mayor Plante was urged in August by advocacy groups and elected officials to release a plan for the homeless and issue direct funds towards short-and long-term relief for homeless shelters and services. Plante used funds towards bike-path projects and closing Ste. Catherine St. rather than spend the released budget that she had access to on the basis of a humanitarian crisis concerning the homeless population in Montreal, which has increased significantly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Her announcement was greeted by criticism that she waited for the Quebec government to release funds directly instead of spending first what she already had on hand and requesting a refund after the fact. Fourteen shelters spread throughout the city have been reduced to three.
“This announcement is too little, too late.” City councillor Benoit Langevin said to The Suburban. “We are grateful that the provincial government has stepped in at this stage, but the Mayor of Montreal had the resources necessary to deal with this much sooner.”
“Every time that we close up or relocate a resource due to ongoing short-term planning, we break the trust and the relationship that we have with people who are struggling with homelessness.” Langevin explained.
Mayor Plante has not accepted any invitations to Notre-Dame park, where she was asked repeatedly by the population living there in tents and by those who like Langevin, who are genuinely concerned for their future to visit and see the reality on the ground for herself.
“She never showed up,” Langevin said.
“Due to COVID, invisible homelessness has become visible, because where 10-15 people could bunk together in an apartment, they cannot anymore due to sanitary measure restrictions. Yet, the mayor sat there and waited for the provincial government to respond rather than taking immediate action to respond with solutions that she had the funding for in hand.”
Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts told media that, “All help is welcome. And so is Mayor Plante’s plan. But it is a patchwork solution. We need permanent ones.”
