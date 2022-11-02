Plante on taxes: Working with an archaic system

Mayor Valérie Plante says Montreal’s financing scheme is archaic and something needs to be done about it.
Asked about soaring property evaluations and the fiscal burden on property owners, Plante, who was speaking at a townhall with CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, told the audience that evaluations are covered by a law external to the city and that she is ready to fight for a better deal for the metropolis.
“We are now preparing a budget” Plante told some 130 people at the NDG Maison de la culture Tuesday night. “And we know inflation is hard.” She reminded participants that for the last two years the city froze taxes, which “is very hard for a city to do because we owe you services like snow removal, investing in housing and parks.” She said increases were limited to 2% but said that can no longer be the case because of rampant inflation. Katahwa added that the particular challenge this year is that evaluations, hiked about 40% on average across the borough, are based on the market of June 2021. “That’s the law.”
Plante said the city is mindful of “the reality of citizens… It's very frustrating because we have to only depend on property taxes. It's such an archaic system, where other governments get GST and TVQ,” and yet, for the city, the economic and cultural driver of the province, “we have to rely only on your taxes and my taxes.”
But Plante added that she wants to see that change. “We're beginning a big project with (executive committee chair) Dominique Ollivier.” While not offering any specifics, she said “it makes no sense” that with all the costs related to climate change and infrastructure, “that Montreal has to be the only one paying for sewers” and other expenses. “These are not sexy issues, but they are important, and I am ready to fight, and Dominique Ollivier is ready to fight.”
Fiscal reform was one of several themes where Plante and the crowd agreed that pressure should be maintained on the Legault government, from funding for housing to investments in public transit. Billed as an opportunity to address ecological transition and housing, tax bills still figured prominently. Indeed, a demonstration organized by Équipe CDN-NDG saw some 60 people outside the centre on Monkland waving placards denouncing tax hikes and suggesting the borough is treated as “a cash cow” for the city.
Speaking mostly in English, Plante got loud applause from the friendly crowd that pre-registered to attend, for movement on the Falaise St Jacques. Questions remained about the Dalle parc and bike bridge that would traverse Highway 20 and link CDN-NDG to Sud-Ouest. Under study for a decade with little to show for it in terms of timeline or financing from the province, she said the file was front and centre at the city’s first meeting with the new Legault government.
A demonstrator outside identifying herself as “Louise,” denounced the meeting as “a partisan event masked as a city townhall.” Prior to the meeting, The Suburban confirmed with the borough mayor’s office that the townhall was a non-partisan city and borough event, but Plante’s office only responded that Projet Montréal would respond to the query. Inside the building and hall however, there were no partisan signs or any identification of party affiliation, nor anything official from the city or borough for that matter. The two brough opposition council members were in not attendance but were spotted outside before the meeting.
At the doors to the hall, two men checked for hand stamps and asked to look inside people’s bags. While uniformed and plainclothes Montreal police stood in and outside the building, it was left to two unidentified individuals who said they were neither employees of the library, the community centre, the city or the borough, asking to inspect people’s property. When pressed to identify themselves, the two could not answer a reporter, save to say that they “like Gracia” and were volunteering for her.
