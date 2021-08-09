Plante introduces new candidates

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante introduced eight women running under the Projet Montréal banner in the November elections and said the new faces with varied expertise are united behind a common ability to make positive changes based on listening to and mobilizing their community.
Speaking to reporters at Martin Luther King Park in Côte-des-Neiges, Plante said the women are rooted in their communities and reflect the future of the city. “Their expertise will allow us to adapt our ways of doing things and build the future of Montreal with Montrealers.”
In Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the city’s most populous borough, Gracia Kasoki Katahwa is the party’s choice for Borough Mayor, the nurse and health care manager pledging to restore confidence citizens’ confidence.
“I have built bridges throughout my career, whether it's caring for patients, my nursing colleagues, or chairing boards of directors in a variety of settings, and that's exactly what I intend to do to get Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce back on track.”
Speaking in French and English, the Montreal/Laval member on the board of directors of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec said “the residents of CDN-NDG need to regain confidence in their local administration. To allow our borough to regain its calm and ability to serve citizens, I intend to re-establish dialogue with the community and economic sectors, as well as with the public service.”
The women represent a breath of fresh air in Montreal’s public life said Plante. “By choosing to join the Projet Montréal team” she said of the candidates hailing from diverse backgrounds, “this new generation of candidates will transform the way changes are made at City Hall and in the boroughs, while marking a turning point in the composition of the party.”
Plante said she can’t hide her disappointment that her administration couldn’t do what it set out to do in CDN-NDG during the last four years because the atmosphere was made difficult over a “personal battle by Mayor (Sue) Montgomery.” Plante said Gracia Kasoki Katahwa has significant management experience and is the best person “able to lead the borough, maintain a healthy work climate and re-establish confidence, and understands the issues like housing, diversity, representation and employment.”
Kasoki Katahwa said “CDN-NDG is a borough with infinite human potential, adding “we have so many things to do and there no time to lose. It’s time to change the tone.”
Other candidates announced were: Vicki Grondin for borough councillor in Lachine; Martine Musau Muele for city councillor in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension; Tan Shan Li for borough councillor in Sud-Ouest; Alia Hassan-Cournol for city councillor in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve; Ericka Alneus for city councillor in Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie; Virginie Journeau for city councillor in Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, and Geneviève Delisle for borough councillor in Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.