Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, in isolation after testing positive for Covid, held a virtual press conference and announced that she is reimposing a state of emergency in the agglomeration of Montreal. She was accompanied by Richard Liebmann, Co-ordinator for civil security for the agglomeration of Montreal.
The city had lifted its previous state of emergency just this past August. Plante took the action as positive tests for Covid broke the 5,000 mark in the province with some 1400 in Montreal. Hospitalizations however remain stable at 415 throughout Quebec. Even as positivity numbers increase, there has been no commensurate increase in hospitalizations and the total number has remained virtually the same for some ten days.
The Mayor said Montreal needed these powers to create emergency shelters to support people experiencing homelessness, open screening clinics and other initiatives that it had undertaken under these powers earlier in the pandemic. She said it would allow for, “rapid deployment of services and efficient procurement of resources.” She called the state of emergency, “...one of the tools in the toolbox, but one that we know does not solve everything...” The Mayor said one of urgent matters requiring attention is that the demands for shelter for the homeless currently exceeds supply by 100 beds.
Emergency powers are exercised under Section 42 of the provincial Civil Protection Act when a municipality has suffered a disaster or feels it faces a real or imminent threat of one and requires extraordinary measures to protect human life.
Why
