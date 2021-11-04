Plante ahead by six points in new municipal election poll

Montreal Mayoral incumbent Valérie Plante is at 46 percent and challenger Denis Coderre is at 40 percent in a new poll conducted Nov. 1 and 2 by Mainstreet Research for L’Actualité magazine.
Coderre and Plante had been nearly tied in other recent polls. Another candidate, Balarama Holness, is at 5 per cent. Seven percent are undecided. Two percent supported other candidates.
Eight hundred and fifty people took part in the latest survey. Other aspects of the poll say Plante is ahead with francophones at 54 to 35 percent, and Coderre is far ahead with non-francophones at 51 to 37 percent.
Holness is at 11 percent with non-francophones and two percent with francophones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.