Planned Dawson College medical clinic shelved

Dawson College received more bad news from the Quebec government this week — first, their expansion plans were shelved as the Quebec government announced it was prioritizing francophone CEGEP students, and now plans for a pavilion and medical clinic for the general public have been halted as well.
“It came as a huge blow,” Alexandrah Cardona of the Dawson Student Union told CTV News. “We’re looking at somewhat of a grim picture for the overall community.”
Reports say the clinic, if built, could provide x-rays, ultrasounds, blood pressure checks, physiotherapy and social work services, and provide students with interdisciplinary work to help them work in a health network that the CAQ government itself says needs an overhaul, manpower and replenishing.
Premier Francois Legault has said that “for schools, for hospitals, for roads, so it’s important to put top priorities in the right place."
Matt Aronson of the Quebec Community Groups Network told CTV that “I can’t help but think that perhaps the CAQ government is looking in the wrong place to find its priority."
