A town-wide plan is needed to address the longstanding issue of speeding in Hampstead, Councillor Jack Edery posted on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page.
Edery and Councillor Michael Goldwax reacted to a Facebook post by resident Genny Moore.
"My kids and I witnessed a dog get hit by a car on Heath yesterday, between Albion and Cressy," Moore wrote. "It's not even spring yet, and cars are racing down towards Côte St. Luc Road as though it was a racetrack in hopes of getting the green light. Although we don't know if speed had anything to do with the driver's ability to respond (we had to wave/yell him down as he wasn't aware that he had a hit a 50lb dog), it does highlight that this is still a residential area with more and more small kids, and yes dogs, we need something more than a roll through stop sign to deter drivers from speeding. How do we go about inquiring if road safety can be further improved?"
Edery posted that "speeding is one of the most common concerns I heard from residents while going door to door. I think we need a town-wide plan to address the question."
Goldwax posted that he spoke with the Director of Public Security.
"There are a couple of areas in Hamsptead whereby there is a short block of a stop sign and a traffic light (some with a countdown timer) which will prompt people to speed up to make the green or yellow light. I proposed a possible solution and we will have to get Montreal’s 'stamp of approval' as they own and control the lights on Côte St. Luc Road. In the interim, our Public Security officers are patrolling more and this will hopefully deter some of the dangerous driving habits."
Moore thanked Goldwax for his response.
"I am of the strong opinion that drivers will not be deterred unless there are speed bumps or something of that sort. .... If we don't have control over the lights, we can perhaps still implement other deterrents that Hampstead has control over. Thanking you for your time in this matter!"
