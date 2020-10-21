Last August, the Plante administration announced that it would open temporary winter shelters at the old Royal Victoria hospital site, in Complexe Guy-Favreau on René-Levesque Boulevard and the YMCA in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Altogether, the shelters would be able to accommodate 315 beds. But no plans or budgets have yet been allocated.
As the cold weather approaches, and Covid continues, those working with the hungry and homeless warn of an impending crisis. Estimates of those on the streets range from 3,000-5,000. Another estimated 20,000 have no residence but are sharing space with generous friends or family often ‘couch-surfing’ from one home to another as the current expression calls it.
But for those on the streets, the Covid crisis brings their plight to a heightened level of urgency. It has also given birth to a new phenomenon — Tent Cities. Across Montreal, many homeless have set up tent clusters to give them some shelter.
They not only need shelter from the elements, but from disease as well. These tent clusters can be seen in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal North and even in Cabot Square just across the street from the Westmount city line.
Some 300 people are hunkered down in tents near the Jacques-Cartier bridge and some 100-150 a day seek food and some respite and security at Cabot. At the start of the pandemic Montreal opened 14 temporary shelters in an attempt to protect those on the streets from Covid. All the established shelters were filled to capacity. Today, those 14 have been reduced to 3.
Last Saturday, City Councillor Benoît Langevin and community organizer Diane Gervais who has been organizing food trucks for Cabot Square, raised the alarm. Langevin pointed out that Mayor Plante’s promise of 500 beds is quickly running put of time. It takes thirty days to get even a temporary shelter operational he told The Suburban. With the supply of shelters reduced by 11, he doesn’t see how it is possible to address the need once winter comes unless action is taken immediately. Not only has the city not allocated a budget for temporary shelters yet, but the budget for mobile food delivery has been cut which is why so many are dependant on volunteers like Gervais.
Langevin also asks, “Why not make those permanent?” In that he is supported by Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts who also said this weekend that the only solution is permanent housing for the homeless.
“The tent city is one of many indications that we need to address the problem,” Watts noted. “We need to address it with permanent housing, not with a series of patches.”
