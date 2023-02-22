As part of Black History Month, the Sainte-Justine Hospital is highlighting and honoring people who have greatly contributed to the establishment's growth, and in particular among them are two pioneers from Haiti Dr. Jean-Claude Fouron and Dr. Hervé Blanchard.
Fouron arrived in Quebec in 1960 for his last year of pediatric training, and after further training in pediatric cardiology in San Francisco was hired full-time as a pediatric cardiologist at Sainte-Justine. In 1989, he founded and directed the Fetal Cardiology Unit, Canada’s first, and became a world authority in fetal ultrasound. All the while Fouron traveled back and forth to Port-au-Prince to support pediatric education there. Among his most significant achievements is a major breakthrough: the identification of the aortic isthmus as the only fetal aortic shunt. Professor Emeritus at the Université de Montréal, he has also received numerous prizes and honors, both nationally and internationally. Fouron was awarded both the Ordre de Montréal and the Ordre de Québec.
Blanchard was a pioneer in pediatric transplantation. Studying at the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Haiti, he and became a doctor in 1957 before continuing his training in surgery. He also arrived in Quebec in 1960 to perfect his knowledge. Known as studious and a perfectionist, he was encouraged by his professors to specialize in clinical and experimental transplantation in Denver, Colorado. In 1969, he began practicing at Sainte-Justine, where he worked for more than 30 years in pediatric surgery. On the lookout for congenital anomalies, tumours, portal hypertension, biliary atresia or abdominal tumours, Blanchard treated both premature infants and adolescents and became the Quebec pioneer of pediatric kidney transplantation in 1974 and of pediatric liver transplantation in 1985. A full professor since 1981, then Professor Emeritus of the Université de Montréal and the Canadian Medical Association, he was also director of the Pediatric Surgery Program at the Université de Montréal for many years. Throughout his career Blanchard was awarded numerous prizes and honours, signing a hundred publications and delivering numerous conferences in Europe, the Caribbean as well as in North and South America.
