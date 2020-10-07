Pilot project on parking

The Agence de mobilité durable Montreal has launched the newest parking app as part of a pilot project to increase parking downtown.
The updated P$ Montréal Centre-Ville App announced last summer for the redevelopment of Sainte-Catherine Street is making it easier to park, given the virtual abandonment of downtown Montreal caused by health restrictions, lack of parking, reduction of St.Catherine St. to one traffic lane, lack of large-scale office worker cohorts and chaotic four-season construction.
The tool reduces search time, improves driver experience and availability of downtown parking mainly around Sainte-Catherine Ouest, by identifying and geolocating several nearby indoor private parking lots managed by project partner Indigo Park Canada.
At Place Montréal Trust, 1250 René-Lévesque, and Tour KPMG, users now automatically benefit from the same rates as on-street parking on Saint-Catherine for the first two hours — between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. weekdays, and all weekend. Beyond the 2-hour maximum, the rate automatically switches to usual lot rates.
There are some 12,500 off-street parking spaces in the area around Saint-Catherine Street O. says the city, adding that the spaces are used on average at 70% depending on time and day of the week.
The Agence said in statement that “several potential partners, private parking owners, have also shown interest in participating in the project and that discussions are currently underway: new alternatives to finding parking in downtown Montreal may be available in the coming weeks, further enhancing the available parking offer.”
The Centre-Ville app users can log in with the same information as the existing P$ Mobile Service, find partner spots, rates, plan trips and use the navigation tool to get to their destination.
For more information visit agencemobilitedurable.ca
