The west island welcomed a new police commander in Pierrefonds-Roxboro on April 18, with SPVM Commander Michael McDermott taking the helm at Station 3 serving the Île-Bizard, Pierrefonds, Sainte-Geneviève and Roxboro communities in mid-April.
McDermott was welcomed to his first Pierrefonds-Roxboro council meeting earlier this month by Borough Mayor Jim Beis who said “I hope, and we know sometimes it's not the decision of the Commander but it's also the circumstances, that we will keep you for several years like we did in the past… It's my fourth mandate, and we have lived through many changes in that position.”
Immediately after welcoming him Beis questioned McDermott about “the” issue. “It is speeding,” said Beis. “I preside over the traffic and security committee, and I will tell you it is an issue not only in our borough and the west island, but also Montreal. Speeding is the issue, above all around our schools and in hyper-residential sectors.”
The borough has acted on many fronts to correct the problem says Beis, whether it's installing signs, speed bumps, and bollards, but are not the only solutions in sectors that are not necessarily often visited but pose “specific problems” he told McDermott, although did not specify what the "specific problems and sectors were. “I know you don't necessarily have the resources to cover 270 kilometers of roads like we have in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, so how will you prioritize your actions on the ground, and how will you communicate this information with us and the population?”
McDermottt said he would continue the good works of his predecessor and spoke of putting the accent on traffic operations to continue having a good environment for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. “We added a traffic agent to better support complaints by citizens” he said. “We receive these complaints via the traffic committee or through the neighborhood station, and the complaints are analyzed by our traffic agents and if we see a real problem, we communicate it to all officers in the station and put it in our patrol plan.”
McDermott, who leads a team of 71 at Station 3, reminded council that not all Montreal police officers are trained to conduct speed operations “but at least one person per team is,” adding each team must do a certain number of speeding operations during the year. “My intention is to review citizen complaints via the traffic committee and target the problem areas; all schools are problematic areas, where we put a lot of pressure and look to raise awareness, especially during back-to-school operations when we have an accrued presence.”
“I have the intention to be part of these operations myself as I am qualified to do that” he added. “It's a mandate I gave myself to be part of the back-to-school operations with all the other police officers to demonstrate the importance I place on this issue.”
