Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low -9°C. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low -16°C. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.