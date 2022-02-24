Montreal's opposition is calling Mayor Plante's press conference urging the Quebec government to fund homelessness a "smokescreen" to mask her incompetence in dealing with the issue that has repetedly been brought to the attention of her administration over the years.
"Plante is rejecting responsibility towards the city's homeless population again," City councillor and opposition critic for homelessness and youth, Benoit Langevin told The Suburban in an exclusive interview. The opposition is saying that the planning of territory comes from city. Even if Quebec is prepared to provide financing, it requires a plan from the city.
Langevin agrees with Plante's statement at the press conference where she said “The way we are managing homelessness is not sustainable", however he says he has been advocating that very statement for years to no avail. He has repeatedly told the Plante administration that “opening and closing shelters and resource centres as time moves along only adds to the fragility of an already vulnerable population. Without that plan, services will be stalled. Montreal has to organize itself for short term and long teThis declaration is the reaction she has eight months after the community groups running 95 percent of the shelters in Montreal have spoken out once again that opening shelters for 2-3 months makes it harder for social workers to get people into housing. I don’t understand again this winter in February with the weather reaching levels under -30 that shelters were still not able to open. It took five weeks to open the soccer stadium in response to Omicron, showing that even the short term issues are not handle properly,"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.