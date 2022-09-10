Pierre Poilievre has been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, winning 68.15 per cent of the vote. Poilievre was long considered to be the frontrunner in the race.
The announcement of his victory took place at the Conservative convention in downtown Ottawa. Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest was second with 16.07 per cent of the vote.
Poilievre took, amongst party members who voted, 300 ridings nationally and all but six in Quebec. He took the stage after the results were announced and addressed the convention in both English and French, beginning his speech by addressing the Queen’s passing on Thursday afternoon. “I begin on behalf of everyone here, expressing our sorrow at the passing of our beloved Queen.”
Poilievre expressed how the Queen’s image spoke of an ideal of “decency and duty."
He declared that “tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that cost you more and delivers you less, with a new government that puts you first,” reiterating his campaign promise to bring control back into the hands of Canadians and to make his primary concern the economy.
