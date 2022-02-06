Six-term MP Pierre Poilievre, the outspoken Conservative MP for Carleton and a former federal Minister in several departments, announced Saturday night that he will be running for the leadership of his party and for Prime Minister "to give you back control of your life" when the next federal election is held.
Poilievre wants to replace Erin O'Toole, who was voted out as Conservative leader by his caucus this past week. Candice Bergen was elected interim leader, and a leadership vote is expected to take place within six months.
Poilievre released a video statement Saturday night. He supports the Freedom Convoy anti-vaccine mandate protest, but has disassociated himself from the few who have carried objectionable flags, such as a Confederate flag and another with swastikas.
"Governments have gotten big and bossy," he says. "They're spending more than at any time since World War II, so they control more of what you earn and you control less."
The MP also said that, in general, "when people speak up, the powerful clamp down. They silence; they slander anyone who dares dissent, including with laws censoring what you see and say online."
Poilievre accused the Trudeau government of using the COVID pandemic as a political opportunity to attack "small businesses, truckers, and other hardworking Canadians. They target law-abiding hunters and farmers, while letting gangsters and gun smugglers run free.
"See, here's the problem. Trudeau thinks he's your boss. He's got it backwards. You are the boss. That's why I'm running for Prime Minister to put you back in charge of your life. Together, we will make Canadians the freest people on earth with freedom to build a business without red tape or heavy tax.... Freedom from the invisible thief of inflation. Freedom to raise your kids with your values. Freedom to make your own health and vaccine choices. Freedom to speak without fear and freedom to worship God in your own way.
The candidate said that in a free country, "smaller government makes room for bigger citizens.
"People have room to take responsibility for themselves and each other. Neighbours care for neighbours. A job is the best anti-poverty program and family and community are the best safety net. Now, the people with power, the media interest groups, corporate giants, government authorities will fight tooth and nail to keep on top. So it won't be easy. But easy street leads to a dead end. And hard roads lead to the best destinations. Our destination is a Canada where the government is servant, not master. You are the master of your fate. You are the captain of your soul."
