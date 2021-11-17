Pierre Laporte, president of Deloitte Quebec and vice-chair of Deloitte Canada, was recently appointed Chair of the Board for 2021-2022 of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.
The appointment was made during the Chamber's Oct. 25 general meeting. Laporte succeeded Shahir Guindi, National Co-Chair of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.
"I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the board members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal," said Pierre Laporte, Chair of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "The past two years have shown our capacity for mobilization and the impact of the Chamber's position statements to support Montréal businesses during the crisis and defend their interests. As Chair, I hope to pursue these commitments to support our businesses as they relaunch and to promote a prosperous, dynamic business environment for our city."
According to a Chamber statement, Laporte is "responsible for business development for the Quebec market and serves as a leader on several major accounts. He specializes in financial restructuring and has spent much of his career consulting on business recovery. He has participated in several highly publicized cases, such as Davie Shipbuilding in Lévis (Quebec), Papiers Gaspésia and the restructuring of the ABCP program across Canada. Throughout his career, Mr. Laporte has advised many senior executives and business leaders both in Canada and abroad."
