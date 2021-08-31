Pierre Fitzgibbon will re-enter cabinet as a Minister in the Legault government Wednesday, almost three months after his resignation over accusations regarding ethics. The reinstatement is taking place after Fitzgibbon, who was Minister of the Economy, sold his minor interest in two private companies.
Fitzgibbon resigned after a National Assembly Ethics Commissioner report claimed he was in violation of Article 46 of the Code of Ethics, in which a Minister is prohibited from having interests in companies doing transactions with the government. Fitzgibbon’s interests were under 1% in each company and he categorically denies that those businesses had dealings with the government.Proof to the contrary was never offered by the Ethics Commissioner other than to confirm that the companies had filed tax returns.
The two companies in question were White Star Capital (WSC) and ImmerVision.
