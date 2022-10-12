Pie-IX Bus express gets rolling next month

Great news for public transit users who travel north-south across the city and Laval as the Pie-IX bus rapid transit (BRT) service gets rolling on Monday, November 7.
The new service will run between Saint-Martin boulevard in Laval and Pierre-De Coubertin in Montreal, except for the Jean-Talon area where construction of a pedestrian tunnel to the future Blue line metro station is ongoing, and the Pie-IX bridge, where renovations will be completed in 2023.
The 13-km BRT line will serve eastern Laval and cross through four Montreal boroughs, offering transfers to the Green metro line (Pie-IX station), STL services in Laval and the exo5 commuter train line to Mascouche (St-Michel-Montréal-Nord station).
Since these buses will be using exclusive reserved lanes, they will not be slowed by vehicle traffic and will be given priority by traffic lights throughout the route. At the time of commissioning, 28 BRT shelters will be available (there will eventually be 38) and will be accessible to those with functional limitations. New traffic infrastructure, including pedestrian crossing lights with digital and audio countdown will allow pedestrians to cross to shelters safely. Laval users will get a 750-space parking lot encouraging them to leave their cars behind. An immediate improvement in user comfort comes thanks to bus shelters that can accommodate 100 people simultaneously, simplifying ascent and descent.
The $400 million project will get riders from Laval to the Olympic Stadium in record time and will relieve of the pressure on north-south traffic, the city counting on 70,000 people using it daily (pre-pandemic data) with metro rush hour frequency. Over time, the STM will adjust the BRT rollout according to the change in post-pandemic ridership, active STM-led worksites as well as those under the responsibility of the MTQ at the Pie-IX Bridge and de la Concorde.
Until then, a transition service is in effect: the 439 Express Pie-IX will be the main line using the corridor, stopping at shelters in the centre of the road, and service frequency will be increased. The 139 Pie-IX schedule will be reduced, as this line will provide more local trips with curbside stops, perfect for shorter trips. The 355 Pie-IX is a night bus and frequency will not change, with stops remaining at curbside. STL and exo bus lines frequencies and itineraries will not change but exo bus lines 25 and 25B will use the BRT corridor starting early next year.
The city leveraged the project to get more than just a new bus line; it also got a newly paved surface, sidewalks, as well as several hundred new trees, benches and other urban furniture.
The project is a joint effort between the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain, the city of Montreal, the Ministère des Transports, the Société de transport de Montréal, and their partners, the city of Laval, the Société de transport de Laval, exo, the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI) and the boroughs served by the projects.
Trips between Laval and Montreal in either direction require an All Modes (AB) fare to transfer to the metro or train. For bus-only trips, customers can use a bus fare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.