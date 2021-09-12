The Philippines flag at the Filipino Association of Montreal and Suburbs headquarters in Côte des Neiges was torn down and burned Saturday night, Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand told The Suburban
"The Canadian and Quebec flags were left on the flagpoles," Rotrand explained. "The community is traumatized. The police were called and are investigating as a potential hate anti-Asian crime."
Joseph Gonzales, vice-president External of FAMAS, told The Suburban the untouched Quebec and Canadian flags "gives us the impression that whoever did this — we can be wrong — I don't think we can be blamed if we assume that whoever did this has some hatred for our community. We are suspecting it is a hate crime.
"Our flag was not just torn down, it was burned.
