There were 15,393 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada between January 2016 and December 2019 and a coalition of pharmacists and other healthcare network stakeholders are calling for a nation-wide take-home free naloxone kit program.
The Canadian Pharmacists Journal's National consensus guidelines for naloxone prescribing by pharmacist recommends that pharmacists proactively provide naloxone to all patients receiving opioids.
“The takeaway naloxone kit is a critical intervention to reduce opioid deaths” says Quebec pharmacist Julie Laroche who helped write document as part of the steering committee.
“Pharmacists are on the front lines of the opioid crisis. They are accessible and occupy a unique position to evaluate patients and provide a take-away naloxone kit.
Naloxone saves lives, allowing resuscitation in case of overdose, and can be obtained at Quebec pharmacies without a prescription as well as health institutions. Most police forces have issued kits to their patrollers and Urgences Santé teams are equipped with the drug.
Take-home Naloxone (THN) kit programs are managed at a provincial level and in Quebec, a regional public health director medical directive allows pharmacists to dispense take-home naloxone kits, that the group says should be dispensed along with opioid prescriptions.
In a free program, when the patient comes to the pharmacy with an opioid prescription to relieve pain (such as codeine, morphine, oxycodone, hydromorphone etc), the pharmacist should proactively offer Naloxone as part of their advice to the client given the risks of respiratory depression induced by opioids. The patient does not need a prescription of Naloxone, the pharmacist can give it directly, free of charge. It’s available to anyone with a health insurance card aged 14 and over in Quebec, and to any person in a condition requiring urgent care, homeless, tourist or traveler passing through Quebec.
One of the problems without a national standardized program is that people may not feel comfortable asking for naloxone due to stigma, including feelings of shame around opioid use or addiction. Long-term opioid users may have a false sense of security, and may associate OIRD with illicit use only, not prescription opioids, and may not have considered the possibility of accidental or intentional ingestion of opioid medications by family members.
The cost of Naloxone at pharmacies that do not offer free take-home kits ranged from $30 to $50 for the injectable form and $150 to $200 for the nasal spray, depending on jurisdiction. The types of kits (nasal vs injectable) also vary between jurisdictions, with only two provinces (Ontario and Quebec) and 1 territory (Northwest Territories) offering a free nasal spray option.
Health officials have been on high alert for years as the number of opioid overdoses has soared, so much so that they officially advise users not to consume alone, and if in a group to not take drugs at the same time. They are also advising users to ensure they have Naloxone available to them.
In Quebec, NWT and Nunavut, patients can walk into any pharmacy and receive it, as long they meet the criteria for dispensing. Although not listed in the drug registry, Naloxone is free in all community pharmacies across Ontario.
