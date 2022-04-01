Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 7°C. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low -3°C. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.