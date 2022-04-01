Quebec pharmacists can now provide the antiviral Paxlovid TM without a prescription to symptomatic patients who are at risk of developing complications and who present a positive screening test result for COVID-19.Access to a pharmacist from one of the 1,900 community pharmacies in Quebec will make it possible to offer residents local care and promote faster launch of treatment both for the individual and for the health care system.
This can reduce the probability of hospitalization by up to 89% for vulnerable patients.The regulatory changes are made in the context of initiating treatment with Paxlovid ™ must be done within five days of the onset of symptoms. The drug was approved by Health Canada in January. Note that if, two days after the start of treatment, the patient's condition changes unfavorably, the pharmacist must refer them to a doctor or a specialized nurse practitioner.
“It is essential that people who have a condition potentially relevant to the use of Paxlovid TM make sure to quickly undergo a screening test for COVID-19 as soon as the first symptoms appear” reads a Health ministry statement. “If the result is positive, they should promptly consult a pharmacist, a doctor or a specialized nurse practitioner.”
If other COVID-19 treatments become available and recommended by the National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS), pharmacists may also prescribe them.The drug will be available following the positive test or with a prescription from a doctor or a nurse practitioner in the following situations:
Adults with moderate to severe immunosuppression caused by an underlying condition or treatment thereof (regardless of vaccination status); unvaccinated or partially vaccinated person and: 60 years and over, or 18 years and over with at least one of the following conditions:
hemoglobinopathy; chronic renal failure; chronic liver failure; obesity (increased risk with BMI ≥ 35); diabetes (increased risk if uncontrolled); proven high blood pressure (increased risk if not controlled); atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; NYHA functional class II to IV heart failure; chronic lung disease (eg COPD or moderate to severe asthma).
Adolescents weighing at least 40 kg or a pregnant woman: who has at least one high-risk condition for life-threatening COVID-19 complications from the list above; and who is not adequately protected/vaccinated or a suboptimal vaccine response is anticipated in the judgment of the clinician; and after discussion with a specialist (e.g. in pediatric infectiology or maternal-fetal medicine).
Exceptionally, an adequately protected/vaccinated adult with a very high risk of complications from COVID-19 (e.g. very advanced age, several comorbidities from the list above, especially if not controlled, and suboptimal protection against anticipated circulating variant despite complete primary vaccination), after discussion with a medical specialist or an experienced colleague.
