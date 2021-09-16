The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines received full approval from Health Canada for people 12 years and older, it was announced Thursday.
The Food and Drug Administration in the United States recently granted full approval as well. In Canada, the two vaccines were authorized under an interim order until Sept. 16.
Pfizer will now be known as Comirnaty. The Moderna vaccine is now known as SpikeVax.
"Based on the longer-term follow-up data that we submitted, today's decision by Health Canada affirms the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine at a time when it is urgently needed," said Fabien Paquette, Vaccines Lead, Pfizer Canada. "While a significant number of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated, there is still much work to be done as infection and hospitalization rates continue to rise across the country, primarily among unvaccinated populations."
"Today's full approval is a testament to the vaccine's efficacy and safety profile," said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. "Our companies have shipped more than 1.4 billion doses worldwide, and we will continue to work tirelessly to broaden the access to our vaccine and to be prepared for potential emerging escape variants."
Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said Health Canada’s approval of their COVID-19 vaccine is "an important milestone as it is our first full approval for Spikevax.
"I would like to thank Health Canada for their hard work throughout the process. I would also like to thank the Government of Canada for the partnership they have built with us and for their confidence in our mRNA platform in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”
