Pfizer Canada has announced that it plans to provide Health Canada with data that will show its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children. It hopes to seek authorization for the vaccine "as early as possible.”
On Monday, Pfizer announced that its research demonstrates that its product works for children aged five to eleven. It will also seek U.S authorization for this age group.
Christina Antoniou — Pfizer’s director of corporate affairs in Canada — has stated they have an “urgency” to provide data that could lead to vaccine doses for children.
According to Health Canada, several studies on children are underway by a number of COVID-19 vaccine makers and it, "anticipates vaccine manufacturers to provide data on children in the coming months.” Health Canada has also added that the COVID-19 vaccine for kids younger than 12-years-old has not been approved yet.
Pfizer has studied a lower dose of its two-dose vaccine in more than 2,200 kindergarteners and children in elementary school — predominantly in the United States and Europe. It concluded that the kids developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as those found in teenagers and young adults.
Given that, to date, the <19 demographic is responsible for .05% of deaths, the urgency of Pfizer isn't related to the public health of children. A more likely scenario is that they need to bring a vaccine to market before the mandates/states of emergency expire. We have enough data on Covid by now to understand the risk of the disease for youth. "A few months" of research doesn't seem like a sufficient longitudinal study to examine the effect on a growing body. Until we have a proper cost/benefit analysis, mandating a youth vaccine is dangerously irresponsible. However, I fear that the population is currently being groomed to accept this as well.
