NDG resident Alexandra Yaksich wants to put an end to declawing, ear cropping, tail docking, and devocalization surgeries on companion animals, and has launched a petition asking the Quebec government to ban them.
“We need these laws in place to protect our animals and have all the scientific evidence to tell us there is no benefit to these surgeries that has a major negative impact on the animals” said Yaksich. The petition, which as of press time has almost 9,000 signatures, is specific about 'non-therapeutic' surgeries, i.e., for cosmetic purposes only.
Onychectomy, commonly known as “declawing,” is a non-therapeutic invasive surgery that involves amputations of the bones and tendons of an animal, which has a detrimental impact on both the physiological and psychological welfare of the animal, reads the petition. “The procedure has negative consequences such as a painful life as well as the inability for the animal to express its normal behaviours.” Ear cropping and tail docking are aesthetic procedures with no benefit to the animal and “negatively impacts their life and prevents them from expressing normal behaviour” and devocalization “is the mutilation of the vocal cords… performed for convenience and prevents the animal from expressing its biological and psychological imperatives.”
Working in a clinic she was alarmed by the number of declawed cats coming in and how many suffered complications from the procedure, which, she told The Suburban “is actually an amputation of the last bone.” Yaksich says cats suffer long term pain due to the amputation and learn to shift their weight to another spot. “It often can cause horrible arthritis, back pain, calcification in the bones of their paws and so much pain when they walk.” When the pandemic struck and people scrambled to get companion animals, she was more concerned. “I was really worried that we would see even more of this.”
Cutting up dogs’ ears and tails for aesthetics and removing digits from companion animals to preserve furniture should be done away with she says. “I think we've progressed as a culture, and I don't want to live in a society that does this to animals,” she said, citing the importance protecting “the dogness of a dog and the catness of a cat.”
According to the petition, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, the Association des Médecins Vétérinaires du Québec, the Association des techniciens en santé animale du Québec and the Association des étudiants en médecine vétérinaire du Québec all have position statements opposing the procedures. “The industry cannot legislate this” says Yaksich, a veterinary nurse, “so we need the help of the public and all animal lovers to show the Ministère de l'Agriculture des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (responsible for legislating animal welfare laws) that this is something we care about. Quebec and Ontario are the last provinces to update their laws.”
When she decided to launch the petition, NDG MNA Kathleen Weil was immediately on board to present it to the National Assembly. “As soon as she heard about it, she was 100% supportive. It was awesome.” She says she's cautiously hopeful about getting 30,000 signatures before the petition closes on January 17. Signatures require an email confirmation. To know more visit https://www.assnat.qc.ca/.../pet.../Petition-9295/index.html
