Petition launched to have Hampstead join Bill 96 lawsuit

Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.