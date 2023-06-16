Petition launched to have Hampstead join Bill 96 lawsuit

Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss, who worked with the late Côte St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac to ensure bilingual signage and communications in stores and Quebec government communications respectively, has launched a petition to have Hampstead join the lawsuit by 23 bilingual cities against Bill 96.
The petition can be seen at www.change.org, and had 195 signatures as of June 15.
"The Town of Hampstead, a municipality also having bilingual status, has refused to be part of the lawsuit," the petition says. "As such, we, the undersigned, residents of the Town of Hampstead, find it very wrong indeed that our Town did not participate with the aforementioned municipalities and, accordingly, ask that the necessary steps be taken by the Hampstead town council to reverse their decision and, to immediately join forces with the 23 municipalities."
Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi told The Suburban in May that his town had no plans "at the moment" to join the lawsuit.
On June 8, following some discussion on social media of Hampstead not being part of the lawsuit, Councillor Jack Edery posted, "all of council is opposed to Bill 96, without reservation. Why then are we not joining the lawsuit against it? The answer is because this is such an important case, it needs to be done as well as possible so that we have the best chance of success. We disagree with the manner [in which] the case is being handled and prefer to reserve our rights rather than join a case which we would handle differently."
Asked how the town would handle the case differently, Edery told The Suburban he could not provide further details. Later, he posted, "we will oppose Bill 96 in every legal way."
