Sandrine Campeau says Sherbrooke west in NDG deserves some support in improving its curb appeal and proactively tackling the garbage and graffiti problem. After emails to decision-makers and social media posts decrying the street’s neglect, she is taking her concerns to the city via a petition that has gathered more than 300 signatures in just a few days.
“Support small independent businesses by making Sherbrooke a unique destination for residents. Sadly, the current administration has done little to nothing to address the high vacancy rate, illegal garbage dumping, educating building owners oo the importance of graffiti removal, the lack of greenery/curb appeal. As a result, many residents avoid using this important commercial avenue to jog, take a stroll or explore the area further.”
Since 2020, writes the owner of Sandrini Confections, she has “been bringing this growing issue to the attention of elected officials and very little has been done. Merchants are frustrated and residents want a better Sherbrooke. By signing this petition, you are supporting the need for a better Sherbrooke Street Ouest. Asking our elected officials to make this a priority, begin a consultation to achieve a commercial avenue that not only addresses issues but also that locals love.” The petition is addressed to NDG councillor Peter McQueen, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.
Earlier this month, she told The Suburban that it was frustrating to see political candidates announcing hyped electoral events at Monkland locations and constantly promoting one commercial neighbourhood over another. “It's easy to improve or promote something that's already working well.”
At the August council meeting Monday, the second-to-last of the current municipal mandate, the borough announced $300,000 in aid for businesses, in the form of a $200,000 fund from the borough’s operating surplus to revitalize commercial arteries that are not served by a commercial development (SDC) or business association and a $101,000 grant to the Biz NDG group as part of the Fonds de dynamisation des arteres commerciales 2021 project.
“While as a business owner on Sherbrooke I am happy to see the administration finally put some investment towards commercial arteries, it’s also a missed opportunity to recognize the issues with overall curb appeal, garbage and high vacancy rate. This has been an issue for years that the current administration refuses to address…It’s disappointing that nothing more was done, especially during an election year.”
Some council observers deplored the cynicism of it, given that help has been requested for years and the heat is being turned up, while others called it smoke and mirrors. For her part Campeau said the growing number of petition signatories is a great indicator that many share her concerns and want change. “A big thank you for sharing this petition, talking about the issue and for dropping off a planter in solidarity” she said. “We have lots of support and we’ll keep on fighting for a better Sherbrooke St. West in NDG!”
