Two perpetrators of break-ins in Côte St. Luc and other municipalities were arrested by police on Sept. 6, Station 9 commander Martin Montour told the Oct. 13 CSL council meeting.
Montour was accompanied by Station 9 community officer Marie-Christine Nobert.
The commander pointed out that some break-ins took place last spring, in March and April, on Smart and Wolseley, and that residents were very concerned.
“We had great communications with city councillors and CSL Public Security,” Montour pointed out. “We increased our foot and bicycle patrols, and our motor vehicle patrol, and we worked with Public Safety.”
The commander said he could not reveal all of the details of the investigation that took place, but he pointed out that it led to the arrests of the two alleged perpetrators in September.
“They were not citizens of Côte St. Luc, they’re citizens of Laval,” Montour explained. “They were doing break-ins in CSL, Hampstead, Dollard des Ormeaux, Roxboro, Pierrefonds and Kirkland. We can put them in jail for breaking and entering in all of these cities. And they have stopped since we arrested those two. They were 24 and 37 years old.”
According to a Sept. 9 SPVM press release, the alleged burglars are Logan Swen Krassilowsky, 24, and Abdoul Aziz Toure, 37, who “allegedly targeted houses whose occupants were absent. After making sure no one was there, one of the suspects broke into the residence while the other kept watch outside.
“The SPVM launched a major operation to apprehend the two accomplices, who allegedly committed at least eight burglaries using this modus operandi,” the statement added. “Various elements collected by the investigators quickly allowed them to identify Krassilowsky and Toure as potential suspects. The police finally got hold of them on Sept. 6 as they were traveling together in a car in Laval.”
Police searches “subsequently carried out at the home and in the vehicle of the suspects revealed an impressive amount of loot. Luxury watches, a large number of valuable jewels and the sum of approximately $20,000 in cash were seized by the police.
“Krassilowsky and Toure appeared the day after their arrest at the Montreal courthouse to face charges of breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime....The investigation is continuing to determine if the suspects could be responsible for other similar thefts that have occurred in recent weeks. Anyone with information about them or who has been the victim of a burglary is asked to contact 911 or their neighborhood station. It is also possible to contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.”
Montour told the CSL meeting that educating the public regarding crime prevention is important, and police conducted a door-to-door campaign in the local affected area at 40 homes. Nobert, who gave out prevention information at Quartier Cavendish and has been working as an officer in CSL for 25 years, made crime prevention pamphlets available at the council meeting.
“I want to reassure residents that CSL is a safe city,” she said. “This situation was unusual. It’s good that we have the new station with 114 officers. We have a task force and new staff. Some of the prevention measures are, close your doors, lock your windows, put lights on outside when you go out. Make it look like you’re home even if you’re not. If you go away for the winter, ask our superduper partners the vCOPS, to make sure they can do a vacation spot check. It’s just CSL that has these services. You can contact them at 514-485-6800.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein expressed appreciation for the appearance of Montour and Nobert at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.