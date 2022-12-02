The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs welcomed the sentencing of one of two men arrested in May 2021 for uttering threats to members of the Jewish community in Côte St. Luc.
One of the individuals was sentenced to a period of probation "during which he is prohibited from communicating with members of the Jewish community and from referencing the Jewish community on social media," says a CIJA statement. The two arrested were 19 and 20 years old at the time.
The incident at Kildare and Westminster followed attacks in May 2021 by numerous pro-Palestinian protesters on participants in a pro-Israel rally, and a pro-Palestinian protest that included anti-Semitic signage and the breaking of a glass wall at Westmount Square where the Israeli consulate is located.
The two "faced charges of uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and, for one individual, wilful promotion of hatred."
Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak stated that “the courts sent a clear message today: roaming with knives and yelling racial slurs at Quebecers of Jewish heritage is unacceptable in any setting and perpetrators will face the consequences of acting on hatred. This sentence sends a clear message to those who seek to perpetrate hate that these actions are not welcome in Quebec and that the consequences are real.”
The CIJA statement points out that "on the evening of May 17, 2021, the two men filmed themselves driving through Jewish neighbourhoods loudly shouting antisemitic slurs and threats to passersby. In one of their videos, they explained they were going to CSL because 'that’s where all the Jews are.' Videos of the incident were posted on social media by the accused before being taken down in the ensuing days."
After the incident, Federation CJA's security personnel was "quick to act and coordinate with police who arrived rapidly on the scene and arrested both for uttering threats."
We have asked the SPVM for the names of the two individuals, and await their reply.
