The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and Federation CJA were pleased one of two people accused of threatening Jewish community members in Côte St. Luc last year, Ahuntsic-Cartierville resident Aymane Boushaba, "must now stay away from the Jewish community. Conditions of the Peace Bond protect the Jewish community both in person and online."
The Peace Bond prohibits him from "communicating with members of the Jewish community and from referencing the Jewish community on social media, among other conditions."
He must also stay 200 metres away from a person who complained to police. The two, the other one was Montreal North resident Jawad Jawad, were 19 and 20 years old at the time.
The incident at Kildare and Westminster followed attacks in May 2021 by numerous pro-Palestinian protesters on participants in a pro-Israel rally, and a pro-Palestinian protest that included anti-Semitic signage and the breaking of a glass wall at Westmount Square where the Israeli consulate is located.
The two "faced charges of uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and, for one individual, wilful promotion of hatred."
Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak stated that “the court sent a clear message today: roaming with knives and yelling racial slurs at Quebecers of Jewish heritage is unacceptable in any setting and perpetrators will face the consequences of acting on hatred. This development sends a clear message to those who seek to perpetrate hate that these actions are not welcome in Quebec and that the consequences are real.”
The CIJA statement points out that "on the evening of May 17, 2021, the two men filmed themselves driving through Jewish neighbourhoods loudly shouting antisemitic slurs and threats to passersby. In one of their videos, they explained they were going to CSL because 'that’s where all the Jews are.' Videos of the incident were posted on social media by the accused before being taken down in the ensuing days."
After the incident, Federation CJA's security personnel was "quick to act and coordinate with police who arrived rapidly on the scene and arrested both for uttering threats."
The 2021 incident and the conditions imposed "shows the importance of ensuring police hate crime units have the resources they need to investigate and pursue incidents of hate and antisemitism,” said CIJA Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin
