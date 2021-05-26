Darlington councillor and Official Opposition leader at Montreal city hall Lionel Perez is running for Borough Mayor of Côte des Neiges — Notre Dame de Grâce in November’s municipal elections.
“Over the last 12 years I have faithfully represented the population of Darlington and now want to bring that same dedication and passion to the entire borough that I love” Perez said in a statement, adding that he brings “a progressive, pragmatic and inclusive vision combined with a strong work-ethic and solution-oriented collaborative approach. My experience and detailed knowledge of the municipal system will allow me to get things done from day one for the citizens of CDN-NDG. I will deliver the goods.”
Perez was interim leader of Ensemble Montreal until Denis Coderre announced his return in April and candidacy for Montreal Mayor.
“Ultimately, cities are service-based providers and as someone who knows the municipal system in great detail, I will present concrete proposals to improve services and accountability to the citizens.”
Perez says CDN-NDG has lost over $50 million dollars in capital investments due to reduced transfers from city-centre over the last four years and that has translated into reduced road repairs and fewer park improvements and municipal installations. “We simply did not get our fair share, and this decreased the quality of life for our families.”
He laid the blame on the Projet Montreal administration “that took CDN-NDG for granted, a lack of advocacy by its city councillors” and what he called “too many distractions from a personal crusade which collateral damage has resulted in borough dysfunction and low morale within the public service.”
He said he is proud of his record on diversity issues “and will continue to be a champion for all. Our borough has had great success in demonstrating the principles of living-together and I will continue to work with Denis Coderre on these issues.”
Perez has the support of independent Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, who said his long-time council colleague “is forward looking but pragmatic and able to address longstanding local problems within our capacity to pay.” Rotrand lauded Perez’ leadership while taking a swipe at Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery. “(Perez’) contributions to Montreal City Council stand in marked contrast with the current incumbent Borough Mayor who has barely spoken at Council over the course of this mandate.”
First elected in 2009, Perez served on Montreal’s Executive Committee from 2013 — 2017, and as Borough Mayor from 2012 — 2013.
