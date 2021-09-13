Perez responds on Ortona's ouster, Bill 96

Ensemble Montréal CDN-NDG leader Lionel Perez was asked at Monday's council if he agreed with candidate Joe Ortona’s ouster from his slate by Montreal mayoralty candidate Denis Coderre over the EMSB’s resolution opposing Bill 96, and for his thoughts on the new Quebec language legislation.
“I was very disappointed to have Joe – who I've had a chance to know the last couple of months campaigning together, getting to know him – to have him leave the team it was a very unfortunate situation. But it was also a very explosive one.”
The EMSB made a mistake, says the outgoing Darlington councillor. “A very serious and egregious mistake, by stating that Quebec is not a nation, and that was the problematic clause in the motion that was adopted. He readily acknowledged it and the EMSB itself acknowledged that it was a mistake and they rescinded the offensive clause in the motion.”
However, says the borough mayoralty candidate, “We know that in Quebec linguistic matters are very explosive and unfortunately the consequence was that Mr. Ortona is no longer part of the local team. So it is unfortunate but this is the way it worked.”
The same question was asked of outgoing Ensemble Montreal Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, who would not respond, saying he would allow Perez the opportunity, but did mention that the two citizens submitting the questions were supporters of Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.
In terms of Bill 96, “As a lawyer I acknowledge and recognize that there are some issues that are going to have to be debated and outlined and have already been raised by some people.”
The bill “will become law” says Perez, “so the question is other than just proposing opposition, are there specific ways that we can deal with it to be able to ensure that the services that we want to provide to our population can be met, including the most vulnerable? That's what I'm going to focus on and I'm going to bring about very specific arguments and very specific solutions as part of the process.”
Perez pledged to “always continue to defend minority rights. It’s something that is part of my core values and I've done it in the past and I’m going to continue doing so in the future.”
