Penalizing those who create wealth through various types of tax increases will have a negative effect on the prosperity of Canadians, says a new study from the independent think tank the Montreal Economic Institute.
Valentin Petkantchin, economist and Vice President of Research at the MEI, said the study's point is not to defend the rich, "but it must be understood that by increasing the tax burden, the government would push economic actors to invest less, to work less, to move, and to export their capital and wealth."
Nathalie Elgrably, Senior Economist at the MEI, said those negative effects "are often missing from the public debate, yet they deserve to make up an integral part of it. For example, Austria, Germany, Sweden, and France eliminated their wealth taxes because of the economic harm they caused."
The MEI study argues that economic measures popular with some are actually bad for the economy, including:
• "A one percent wealth tax, levied on fortunes over $10 million. "This tax is politically alluring, but it is difficult to implement. Defining what constitutes taxable wealth, calculating the value of the assets of which it is composed at the precise moment when the tax is calculated, and curbing the problems of tax avoidance and capital migration are all obstacles to its implementation and administration. This measure also discourages saving and investment, as it reduces returns."
• An increase in the capital gains inclusion rate (from 50% to 75%). "In addition to undermining Canada's international competitiveness, which reduces the influx of foreign investment and the potential for economic growth, this measure misses the mark, since it would affect all taxpayers, including those of more modest means. In contrast, eliminating this kind of tax is beneficial."
• An increase in the federal income tax rate (from 33% to 35%) for incomes over $216,000. "This tax hike penalizes in particular those taxpayers who create wealth in the course of their work. It would incentivize individuals to modify their behaviour in the labour market, even tempting some to emigrate to a country with a more attractive tax regime."
• An increase in the federal corporate income tax rate (from 15% to 18%). "In theory aiming to increase taxes on the owners of companies, this measure proves to be disappointing, as it would undermine the international competitiveness and attractiveness of Canada. It would also reduce the profitability of companies, which discourages investment, slows productivity increases, limits potential economic growth, and penalizes consumers and the Canadian population as a whole."
Elgrably said that "taxation is a delicate area where governments must act with a great deal of caution. Like nuclear energy that can illuminate cities if it is used properly or destroy them if it is not, taxation can fund public interventions but can also dig an economy's grave. Thus, any modification of the tax regime must be scrupulously analyzed in order to identify all potential unintended consequences, notably those that would push economic actors and companies to invest less, work less, move, or export their capital and their wealth."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.