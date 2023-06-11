One of the two pedestrians struck by a car on Bourret Wednesday afternoon has died.
At around 1 p.m. a 64-year-old female driver traveling east struck two women after hitting a parked car near McLynn in Snowdon. The victims were taken to hospital and later that day it was confirmed that 55-year-old Hampstead resident Sigal Bar Weizmann died from her injuries. A 58-year-old woman suffered injuries to her upper body, but her life was not in danger.
Weizmann is being remembered as a beloved wife mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She is being praised as a vibrant, devoted woman who gave tirelessly of herself, was known for her volunteerism and her immediate readiness to lend a hand. An adored member of the Montreal Torah Center community, Rabbi Getzy Markowitz described Weizmann as “a beacon and symbol of light who spread love, kindness and integrity.”
The tragic death of a much-loved individual simply walking in the neighbourhood highlights the precariousness of road users in the west end, which has seen numerous dramatic incidents in recent weeks. Social media was flooded with calls to action on making streets safer as residents try to make sense of the tragedy.
The road where Weizmann lost her life last week is a heavily used shortcut for commuters avoiding Fleet to access and exit Décarie. At that intersection there is a four-way stop, but no crosswalk. The road has a two-lane bike path on the north side and sees heavy traffic during peak times, mostly owing to through-traffic from elsewhere in CDN-NDG, Côte Saint-Luc and Hampstead.
While it is not yet known what caused the fatal crash, i.e., mechanical failure, speeding, impairment, poor road design, some area residents report that drivers often swerve to avoid approaching vehicles. In April the borough said making Bourret one-way instead to accommodate bikes would still require removing parking owing to space requirements of emergency vehicles but did acknowledge that the path may be removed in winter, owing to the dearth of spaces for residents and slow snow removal. Regarding blocking access from Hampstead and Côte Saint-Luc, the borough told The Suburban “it is technically doable” but requires an analysis to know the impact on local traffic.
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz said he is “heartbroken to learn of the death of this pedestrian in my district. My condolences go out to her family and friends. My thoughts go out to everyone involved in this accident, and to the 2nd pedestrian who is still in hospital.”
Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce recently removed 27 parking spaces on three blocks to install the path, infuriating residents who claimed they were never consulted, and already have difficulty leaving home in the morning due to traffic from adjacent neighbourhoods. They presented a 145-name petition opposing the plan to no avail.
In December, Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said “after spending a few days at the COP15 biodiversity conference I am more convinced than ever” of the need for significant projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “The situation is critical.” She said the path was needed but added its impact would be assessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.