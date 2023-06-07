Two pedestrians were struck by a car on Bourret just west of Décarie Wednesday afternoon, and one of them has died.
According to Montreal Police, at around 1 p.m. a 64-year-old female driver struck two women while travelling eastward and after hitting a parked car near McLynn in Snowdon.
Both women were taken to hospital and police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman was in critical condition and a 58-year-old woman suffered injuries to her upper body but her life was not in danger. The 55-year-old woman subsequently died of her injuries.
Responding to a 911 call, police questioned the driver who was still on the scene and will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
There is no crosswalk at the intersection, which does have a four-way stop, and the road has a two-lane bike path on the north side, and is the scene of some heavy traffic during peak times, mostly owing to through traffic coming from Côte Saint-Luc and Hampstead.
