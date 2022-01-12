Paying off debt Canadians' priority

One in five Canadians have debt repayment as their top financial goal for 2022.
Almost two years into the global pandemic, economic worries among the population are focused on inflation (66%) followed by uncertainty due to COVID-19 (36%).
The numbers drawn from an annual CIBC poll shows that with the rising costs of everyday items top-of-mind for many, 37% of those who took on more debt in 2021 said it was because expenses exceeded their monthly income, and only 27% of respondents expect their financial situation to improve in 2022.
When asked what financial wellness means to them, 47% of respondents on the online survey of 1,515 adults, say living without financial stress, and also said it was a top descriptor for overall wellness (28%). Four in ten feel financial wellness comes from being able to afford what they need in life, such as housing, food or transportation, and half admit that they wish they were better at saving, while a similar number of Canadians agree that they need to get a better handle on their finances this coming year.
The CIBC’s annual Financial Priorities poll also shows 70% of respondents have not had a planning session with their financial advisor in the last year, and that’ a problem says, CIBC vice-president, Financial and Investment Advice, Carissa Lucreziano.
“It is imperative to seek ways to mitigate financial stress, as it's clearly a key factor in overall wellness. Having a plan to reach your long-term ambitions and a clear understanding of your monthly cash flow can significantly reduce stress, which is why we recommend seeking the help of a financial expert who can implement a plan to alleviate these pressures and get people on track.”
It's understandable that Canadians are concerned about the economy in 2022, she added, “but what's important is to have their personal financial house in order, if goods, services and carrying debt are going to cost more."
Other financial priorities are growing investments (16%) and just keeping up with bills (15%),
saving as much as possible and growing an emergency fund (28%), avoiding more debt (26%), saving for travel (17%), reducing discretionary spending (17%) and saving for retirement (16%).
