Pay gap narrowing, portrait of female investors evolves

At some point in their lives, 9 out of 10 Canadian women will assume sole responsibility for their personal financial well-being according to a Desjardins report, which also finds that although in Canada women continue to earn less than men, the trend is clearly towards closing the gap.
According to the Conference Board of Canada, the gender pay gap between 2000 and 2016 has decreased by 24%, from 23.9% to 18.2%, says Sophie Sylvain, financial planner at Desjardins Wealth Management. “This gap is not limited to low- and middle-income women. Among tax filers with a total income of $270,900 or more, the median income for women was $362,300, compared to $393,200 for men, a difference of $31,000 or 8.5%.”
Women are overrepresented in part-time jobs helping push the earnings gap; in 2019 in Quebec the average total income of women ($39,800) was 23.8% lower than that of men ($52,200). In 2019, in companies with 200 or more employees, for positions requiring a university education, a Quebec woman earned an average of $42.30 per hour, compared to an hourly rate of $45.13 for her male equivalent.
Wealth controlled by Canadian women also continues to grow, expected to reach 42% in 2028 ($3.2 trillion) compared to 35% in 2016 ($1.4 trillion), an increase notably owing to a transfer of inherited assets estimated at $900 billion.
But as the salary gap slowly declines, the portrait of female investors is changing as more women turn to entrepreneurship, are more educated, have children later and have fewer or none. Most women continue to prioritize work-family balance, which generally has an impact on income.
Faced with all these challenges, Canadian women are more and more interested in their finances with 69% placing a “high or absolute priority” on their finances compared to 59% of men.
A different dynamic is taking shape in the financial industry to consider the priorities of women in the management of their wealth and the pursuit of their financial autonomy, including safety over prosperity, having planning that reflects their values, a clear preference for socially responsible investments and predictable results over performance.
The report explains that women reap lower returns than men not because they are more conservative when it comes to investing, but because their goals are different, as they do not attach the same importance to certain financial data, for example, quarterly performance. However, they are more concerned with forecasting monthly income to balance budgets and meet unexpected expenses.
During financial planning, it is common to note the importance given by Canadian women to accumulate sums to pay for their children’s education; an example of an objective directly linked to values that are deeply rooted in them and which they make their priority. Moreover, 46% of Canadian women want to invest in socially responsible investments, and in general, women trade less, keep their investments longer and thus often obtain a higher return than men who trade more frequently, especially in periods of volatility.
