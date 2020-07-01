With everything virtual this year, here’s a virtual tour of my Canada Day over the past couple of years... "A Canadian nationality, not French-Canadian nor English-Canadian nor Irish-Canadian, is what we should labour for and be prepared to defend to the death. Patriotism rejects the prefix. There is room enough in this country for one great, free people; but there is not room enough - under the same flag and under the same laws - for angry, suspicious, obstructive nationalities!" ~ Thomas D'Arcy McGee, 1862, a Father of Confederation assassinated in Ottawa in 1868.
In photos, top left with Korean War veteran Gunner John Nelson. Top right with RSS partner and noted community activist and attorney Brigitte Garceau, Royal Canadian Legion (Verdun) Sergeant-at-Arms Anthony Bruce, Brigitte’s daughter Cassie Heward who just graduated Magna Cum Laude from George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs in Wash,DC, and Black Watch Regiment acting Chief Piper, Warrant Officer Cameron Stevens. Bottom left with Dr.Roop Singh who started the Montreal Canada Day parade back in the 1970s and to my left is the lovely and talented Megha Sandhu who was then a contestant for Miss Universe Canada. Centre right marching with Ville-Marie MP Marc Miller.
