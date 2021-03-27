Patriot
By Beryl Wajsman, Editor The Suburban

Several hundred anti-mask and anti-curfew marchers broke off from the third consecutive Saturday demonstration at Premier Legault’s Montreal offices at Sherbrooke and McGill College and marched west into Westmount they carried placards and unfurled the Patriote and Quebec flags. These photos were taken at Sherbrooke and Greene. The marchers had some 15 police cruisers surrounding them as well as constables on bicycles. Unlike the behaviour of SPVM constables the past two weeks downtown, these officers did not manhandle any demonstrators to take them sidewalks for tickets because they were not wearing masks. They controlled the crowds with intelligent logistics and use of vehicles not riot police.

editor@thesuburban.com

